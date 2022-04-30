Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged regarding the powerful politician who unleashed his mean-looking security to harass ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s bodyguards at Nyayo Stadium yesterday during the State funeral of the late President Mwai Kibaki.

Raila’s elite bodyguards were roughed up and beaten by the military police as they tried to force their way into the stadium through the VIP gate.

The ODM leader had just arrived at the Nyayo Stadium and was on his way to the VIP stands when his security details were pulled back and blocked from accessing the venue and in the process causing a standoff.

But according to sources, Raila security might have been set up by none other than President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after it emerged that the officers who blocked Raila’s bodyguards are part of Uhuru’s security detail and acted on orders from above.

The officers had seemingly been directed to only allow the VIPs inside, minus their security team.

This was corroborated by the Principal Administrative Secretary (PAS) at the Office of the President, Kennedy Kihara, who confirmed that where the president’s security team is, especially in an enclosed space, other VIPs’ security officers surrender the protection function to the resident’s officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.