Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – The Kikuyu Council of Elders has finally named the candidate it will support for the hotly contested Nairobi gubernatorial race in August.

The race has attracted several candidates including Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja of Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Tim Wanyonyi of Azimio La Umoja, and Richard Ngatia of Jubilee Party.

On Monday, Kikuyu elders said the whole Mt Kenya region will rally behind Richard Ngatia, saying he is not corrupt and has what it takes to lead the people of Nairobi to prosperity.

On his part, Ngatia said he is committed to transforming Nairobi by making it a better place.

In particular, Ngatia said he will bring in policies that will see the current markets improve and put them into a quality state.

“My dream is to make Nairobi a place where everyone can do business effectively. This city controls 60 percent of our GDP,” Ngatia said.

He also promised to deal with city cartels that have controlled Nairobi for the longest time ever.

To bring order in the city, he vowed to consult with Matatu Owners and operators and come up with policies on how they could collaborate to reduce traffic.

“No matatus will be kicked out of the CBD but in my administration, we shall sit and find a solution to end the traffic menace,” Ngatia added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.