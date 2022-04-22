Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition party appears to be unlocking the stalemate surrounding the ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential running mate ahead of the IEBC’s Thursday, April 28 deadline.

Already, an advisory panel to recommend nominees to the party’s presidential candidate has listed four political bigwigs being considered to be Raila’s presidential running mate.

The four include Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Agriculture CS Peter Munya.

In a move that is expected to retain those who will not be picked as Raila’s number two, a meeting of the outfit’s top organ resolved to use an opinion poll to land on the best candidate.

It is alleged that Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, has been tasked to give data on who among the leaders eyeing the slot is most preferred.

This according to a meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, is a radical departure from the initial position that Raila’s number two is a preserve of the presidential candidate.

Other factors which will determine who is picked as Raila Odinga’s presidential running mate include gender balance, political competency, regional balance, as well as numbers.

The move to arrive at the use of an opinion poll comes at a time when affiliate parties in Azimio are pushing for their party leaders to be picked as the Azimio presidential running mate.

Some of those pushing hard for the slot include former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap (CMM).

Addressing journalists at KICC in Nairobi after the council’s inaugural meeting, Azimio Secretary-General, Junet Mohammed, said the panel will be tasked with getting a suitable candidate to be named Raila’s number two.

“The council resolved to appoint an advisory panel to recommend candidates to the party’s presidential candidate regarding the nomination of the party’s deputy presidential candidate,” Junet said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST