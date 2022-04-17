Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, April 17, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has left his competitors, especially ODM Leader Raila Odinga, scratching his head following the large number of people who sought United Democratic Movement (UDA) tickets for various elective seats across the country.
This is after it emerged that over 5,000 aspirants sought the UDA tickets to vie for various seats in the just concluded party nominations held on Thursday.
The party carried out nominations in 33 counties.
The party has so far 33 governor candidates who will be gunning for the seats in the August 9 polls.
Of all the 47 counties, the UDA party will not field candidates in Kisumu, Migori, Siaya, and Homa Bay, among other counties, thanks to Raila Odinga’s massive influence in the region.
Here is the full list of UDA candidates in 33 counties:
1. Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga
2. Johnson Sakaja – Nairobi
3. Hillary Barchok – Bomet
4. Susan Kihika – Nakuru
5. Patrick Olentutu – Narok
6. Mithika Linturi – Meru
7. Muthomi Njuki – Tharaka Nithi
8. Simon Kachapin – West Pokot
9. John Lodepe – Turkana
10. Dekow Mohammed – Garissa
11. Ali Noor Aden – Mandera
12. Ahmed Muktar Were – Wajir
13. Leltit Lati – Samburu
14. Ezekiel Machogu – Kisii
15. Walter Nyambati – Nyamira
16. Hasan Omar – Mombasa
17. Fatuma Achani – Kwale
18. Aisha Jumwa – Kilifi
19. Hussein Dado – Tana River
20. John Mrutu – Taita Taveta
21. Mutahi Kahiga – Nyeri
22. Irungu Kangata – Murang’a
23. Kello Harsama – Marsabit
24. Jonathan Bii – Uasin Gishu
25. Katoo Ole Mitito – Kajiado
26. Stephen Sang – Nandi
27. Wisley Rotich – Elgeyo Marakwet
28. Benjamin Cheboi – Baringo
29. Kimani Wamatangi – Kiambu
30. Dr Eric Mutai – Kericho
31. Cecily Mbarire – Embu
32. Joshua Irungu – Laikipia
33. Kiarie Badilisha – Nyandarua
