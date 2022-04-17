Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 17, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has left his competitors, especially ODM Leader Raila Odinga, scratching his head following the large number of people who sought United Democratic Movement (UDA) tickets for various elective seats across the country.

This is after it emerged that over 5,000 aspirants sought the UDA tickets to vie for various seats in the just concluded party nominations held on Thursday.

The party carried out nominations in 33 counties.

The party has so far 33 governor candidates who will be gunning for the seats in the August 9 polls.

Of all the 47 counties, the UDA party will not field candidates in Kisumu, Migori, Siaya, and Homa Bay, among other counties, thanks to Raila Odinga’s massive influence in the region.

Here is the full list of UDA candidates in 33 counties:

1. Anne Waiguru – Kirinyaga

2. Johnson Sakaja – Nairobi

3. Hillary Barchok – Bomet

4. Susan Kihika – Nakuru

5. Patrick Olentutu – Narok

6. Mithika Linturi – Meru

7. Muthomi Njuki – Tharaka Nithi

8. Simon Kachapin – West Pokot

9. John Lodepe – Turkana

10. Dekow Mohammed – Garissa

11. Ali Noor Aden – Mandera

12. Ahmed Muktar Were – Wajir

13. Leltit Lati – Samburu

14. Ezekiel Machogu – Kisii

15. Walter Nyambati – Nyamira

16. Hasan Omar – Mombasa

17. Fatuma Achani – Kwale

18. Aisha Jumwa – Kilifi

19. Hussein Dado – Tana River

20. John Mrutu – Taita Taveta

21. Mutahi Kahiga – Nyeri

22. Irungu Kangata – Murang’a

23. Kello Harsama – Marsabit

24. Jonathan Bii – Uasin Gishu

25. Katoo Ole Mitito – Kajiado

26. Stephen Sang – Nandi

27. Wisley Rotich – Elgeyo Marakwet

28. Benjamin Cheboi – Baringo

29. Kimani Wamatangi – Kiambu

30. Dr Eric Mutai – Kericho

31. Cecily Mbarire – Embu

32. Joshua Irungu – Laikipia

33. Kiarie Badilisha – Nyandarua

The Kenyan DAILY POST