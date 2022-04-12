Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has revealed the Presidential candidate that the United States and European Union expect to win the forthcoming Presidential election in Kenya.

In an interview with a local TV station on Tuesday, Manyora who is also a seasoned political analyst said foreign Governments especially the US and United Kingdom are confident that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will beat Deputy President William Ruto in the August 9th poll.

Manyora further said with Raila Odinga getting the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta has boosted the confidence of foreign Governments.

“Foreign Governments are preparing for Raila Odinga to be President,” Manyora stated.

Manyora‘s remarks come at a time when Raila Odinga‘s Azimio La Umoja Movement is locked in confusion emanating from conflict of interest among members forming the coalition.

This is after some parties affiliated with the coalition requested for more time before the registration of the Azimio La Umoja as a coalition claiming that some of the documents they signed might have been interfered with.

The Kenyan DAILY POST