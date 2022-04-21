Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has penned an encouraging message to Azimio–One Kenya Alliance supporters, hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, met Azimio Council on Thursday morning.

Sabina, who is a member of the Azimio Council, said the roadmap to make Raila Odinga the fifth President is ready, and all Azimio leaders are united on that course.

She further added that the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance is focused on bringing all Kenyans onboard to a landslide declaration on the August 9 general elections.

“The Road Map to a one United Kenya under the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya. We are focused on bringing all Kenyans onboard to a landslide declaration on August 9th this year,” Sabina stated.

During the meeting, Raila expressed his determination that Azimio la Umoja is the road to travel with Kenyans.

“We are leaving no Kenyan behind. One Nation, One People. This is the road we are determined to travel with you,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.