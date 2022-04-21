Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has penned an encouraging message to Azimio–One Kenya Alliance supporters, hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, met Azimio Council on Thursday morning.
Sabina, who is a member of the Azimio Council, said the roadmap to make Raila Odinga the fifth President is ready, and all Azimio leaders are united on that course.
She further added that the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance is focused on bringing all Kenyans onboard to a landslide declaration on the August 9 general elections.
“The Road Map to a one United Kenya under the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya. We are focused on bringing all Kenyans onboard to a landslide declaration on August 9th this year,” Sabina stated.
During the meeting, Raila expressed his determination that Azimio la Umoja is the road to travel with Kenyans.
“We are leaving no Kenyan behind. One Nation, One People. This is the road we are determined to travel with you,” Raila stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Whore!
Speak for yourself! Which Kenya are your fraudsters vampires and looters uniting ot one Kenya?
I will not be voting to you zombies and any of your electorate candidates.
The citizens are not you fools meeting and making satanic arrangement and think you are representing the whole citizen. Where those two mungiki and odm vampires are, they’ve no votes but votes of only their crime fellows.
On the 9th August 2022. Let all sent these arrogant fraudster home for good .
Let vote in all Independent candidates whom do not share nor part-take with these vampires fraudsters. Let all vote for Professor George Wajackoyah for president on the 9th August 2022 and also all independent candidates for senator, mp, mca, governors and women reps.
Forget these azimio crap and uda craps.
Let’s all come together and deliver our republic form unions of cultism parties.
Vote for president Professor George Wajackoyah and all correct independent candidates in huge numbers from whatever tribe you come from.