Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 3, 2022 – Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has apologised to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he was stoned and his chopper destroyed in Uasin Gishu County on Friday.

Speaking on Saturday, Sudi, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said he has also telephoned MPs Junet Mohammed and Babu Owino and apologised.

The chopper was stoned at Kabenes in Uasin Gishu after the burial of Mzee Jackson Kiprotich Kibor.

“It was a mistake for which we regret and I have called them and apologized because what happened was unacceptable,” said Sudi.

Sudi also invited Odinga to organize a rally in Eldoret which he said they would ensure goes on peacefully.

The MP said Odinga was a national leader who didn’t deserve such treatment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST