Saturday, April 16, 2022 – Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has revealed the man who is set to deputise former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August.

Ndii, who currently works as an economic advisor to Deputy President William Ruto, said if the running mate is not from Mt Kenya, then it will probably be Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka who he said has no influence on Raila’s Presidential bid.

“Only running mate who’d assure #KenyattaCronyCapitalismStateCapture is family or Gideon. Hard sell. If not Mt. Kenya, Uhuru, Jubilee worthless. If Mt. Kenya, Kalonzo is worthless. Dear Watson, quite a three pipe problem here, beg you don’t speak to me for 50 minutes”, reads a statement from Economist David Ndii.

Raila is set to declare his running mate by the end of this month as a requirement by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

