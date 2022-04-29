Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday April 29, 2022 – Queen Elizabeth is the latest leader among the World’s influential leaders to mourn with Kenyans on the death of the third President Mwai Kibaki.

Kibaki’s death has been hard on many both within and outside the country with more condolences still coming in.

In her condolence message, Queen Elizabeth mourned the late Kibaki as a great statesman who contributed immensely to the well-being of Kenya.

She asked Kenyans to take pride in the rich legacy the late President has left.

“I was sorry to receive the news of the death of Mwai Kibaki.”

“He had a lifelong record of service to the Kenyan people.”

“It will be of deep sadness to your country to have lost a great statesman, but Kenya can take pride in the legacy of the leadership of his leadership.”

“I send you and the people of Kenya my condolences at this loss,” she said.

Other leaders who had earlier sent their condolence messages include Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu and Uganda’s Yoweri Kagura Museveni.

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Kibaki’s death on Friday last week.

He died after a long battle with illness.

