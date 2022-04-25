Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – Nyandarua County Governor, Francis Kimemia, is crying foul after he was denied a Jubilee Party ticket in the just concluded nominations in the ruling party.

Kimemia, who is an ardent Jubilee Party supporter, was denied the ticket which was reportedly issued to his competitor, Sicily Kariuki.

According to a controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, Kimemia was denied the ticket because Sicily Kariuki, who is a former Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary, is Muhoho Kenyatta’s girlfriend.

Muhoho is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother.

“Muhoho Kenyatta (despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother), has imposed his GIRLFRIEND, Cecily Kariuki, as Nyandarua Gubernatorial candidate. Francis Kimemia has been betrayed. Who will campaign for conman @RailaOdingain Mt. Kenya? The drunkard?’ Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

However, Jubilee party Vice-chairman, David Murathe has said the party issued Sicily Kariuki with a direct Jubilee Party ticket because an opinion poll had shown she is more popular than Kimemia.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.