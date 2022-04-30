Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Nyeri Archbishop, Antony Muheria, has sent a tough message to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto who are vying for the presidency in August.

Muheria, who spoke during the burial of former President Mwai Kibaki on Saturday, urged the two politicians to allow themselves to be carriers of God’s mercy as Kibaki was.

He added that Kibaki would want Kenyan leaders to stop fanning hate speech and instead preach peace.

“I am sure he would want our leaders to let God be on their lips. We need a special sanitiser to disinfect our toxic mouths.”

The presiding Bishop urged Kenyans and leaders to desist from hating one another.

He said Kibaki loved peace and would wish the country stays intact in harmony.

He also said that Kibaki was a man who would never use falsehood for personal gains.

The Kenyan DAILY POST