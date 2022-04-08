Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has released a list of Swahili, English, and vernacular phrases that it says amount to hate speech.

NCIC Chairperson Rev. Samuel Kobia explained on Friday that the lexicon words singled out by the Commission tend to provoke violence among different communities when used.

The words listed are in different dialects including English, Swahili, Sheng, and a variety of local languages.

The words banned for use in English include fumigation, eliminate and kill.

Kobia said stern action will be taken against anybody who tries to use the words

“This will go a long way in containing hate speech and ensuring our nation is secure during this electioneering period,” he said.

Here is the list of words that have been banned by NCIC.

