Friday, April 22, 2022 – After weeks of confusion on who is best to be Raila’s presidential running mate, it is now apparent that the coalition has settled on four candidates.

According to sources, the four include Narc Kenya leader, Martha Karua, her Wiper counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka, outgoing Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, as well as Agriculture CS Peter Munya.

Former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi have been left out in the search for Raila’s number two.

The four were selected on the basis of gender balance, political competency, as well as regional balance.

It is worth noting Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign press secretary, Dennis Onsarigo, termed the list circulating on social media as fake.

This comes barely a month after Baringo Senator and KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, said he will not defend his senatorial seat in this year’s election with sources claiming that he will be focusing on national politics including being Raila’s presidential running mate.

The four were selected by an advisory panel that President Uhuru Kenyatta constituted to recommend to the party’s presidential candidate who is best suited to be his running mate.

The decision was made during the inaugural Azimio coalition council meeting that was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We have mandated an advisory panel to recommend suitable candidates for running mate. The Council also resolves to appoint an advisory panel to recommend suitable candidates for the running mate slot,” ODM Director of Elections, Junet Mohammed, said.

It is believed that a five-member team led by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua had been tasked to give data on who among the leaders eyeing the slot is most preferred.

This happened even as Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has insisted that he is the best person to be Raila’s presidential running mate because he was on the ballot in 2013 and 2017 where they emerged second in both contests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST