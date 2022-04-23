Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Intriguing details have emerged regarding the last moments of former president the late Mwai Kibaki who passed on yesterday.

According to sources, Kibaki’s family resorted to keeping his last days on earth away from nosy politicians, the media, and his area residents.

Sources detailed that Kibaki fell ill a few days before his demise and was admitted to a hospital in Nairobi.

His family was said to have stayed by his side, with only his inner circle kept abreast of his progress and whereabouts.

He was said to be recuperating well until Wednesday, April 20, when his health deteriorated.

Sources privy to Kibaki’s whereabouts noted that he was unwell for almost a fortnight and the family was hopeful that he would make it through.

However, his family ensured that, unlike in the past few years, his health and admission was kept private, with only close family members and friends allowed to visit him.

Kibaki’s last photos that were shared with the public were released by his family in November 2021, while celebrating his 90th birthday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.