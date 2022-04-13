Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Kourtney Kardashian has revealed how she and her husband, Travis Barker, finally found love after being friends for years, in the first episode of The Kardashians.

The mother of three spoke about how it was she who initially made the first move on the Blink-182 drummer.

‘I was definitely always attracted to Travis. He was taking a long time [to kiss me],’ Kourtney, 42, reveals in the first episode, after explaining that they became closer during the pandemic.

The pair met up for a movie night, but after failing to make a move, Kourtney reveals how she went in for the kill.

She explained: ‘I was like, I don’t have time for this movie marathon. So, I made the first move.’

Earlier in the episode, Kourtney says: ‘Travis is my boyfriend. Our homes are a block away from each other. He was one of my closest friends for probably eight years.’

‘We used to work out together, all of the time. Just us doing stuff on a friend level, we could just be ourselves. We fell in love and, now, he’s my boyfriend.’

Kourtney isn’t the only one speaking about the relationship in the show either.

Momager Kris Jenner says at one point: ‘This is a relationship that I don’t think anybody saw coming because they’ve known each other for so long.’

However, Kim and Khloé said they had seen it coming for years and had previously urged Kourtney to ‘hook up’ with Travis.

Earlier this month, Kourtney and Travis shocked fans as they got married in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards, though the union is not legally binding as they wed without a license.

The Kardashians will premiere on Thursday on Hulu after 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on the E! cable network.