Thursday, 07 April 2022 – Comedian Eric Omondi is struggling financially and pretending to be doing fine by displaying a lavish lifestyle on social media.

Eric’s stylist, Melina, exposed him to blogger Edgar Obare for playing cat and mouse games with her over a Ksh 324, 400 debt that he owes her.

She told Edgar that Eric initially owed her Ksh 424, 400 but only paid her Ksh 100,000 and has since been lying to her.

She lamented that the former Churchill Show comedian is heavily indebted and instead of paying some of his debts, he keeps spending the little money he makes to please women.

According to Medina, Eric has been broke since September 2021.

She mentioned an incident in December when a mechanic threatened to auction his Range Rover over an unpaid debt.

The debt was slightly over Ksh 50,000.

Below are screenshots of the stylist exposing Eric for sinking in debts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.