Thursday, 07 April 2022 – The drama between Sarah Kabu and her husband, Simon, has escalated after she accused him of being a narcissist.

Reacting to a story published online where Kabu denied their marriage is on the rocks, Sarah said that she is tired of suffering in silence and accused her husband of taking away their kids without her consent.

Sarah said that her kids are living with Kabu’s 24-year-old daughter and he is using rogue police officers to prevent her from seeing them.

The aggrieved businesswoman said she was quiet until Kabu touched her kids.

Apparently, she is not ready to trade her kids for anything else.

Sarah first hinted her marriage was on the rocks last Sunday after ranting on her Instagram stories.

Many people thought she was chasing clout but from the look of things, there’s trouble in paradise.

Here’s a screenshot of her latest post.

