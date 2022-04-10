Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 10 April 2022 – Recently, a CCTV footage surfaced online showing a smartly dressed man breaking into a car before making away with Ksh 1.4 Million.

He reportedly trailed the victim from the bank, where he had gone to withdraw the money.

The identity of the suspect has since been unmasked by a dreaded undercover cop.

The suspect is a former tout with Umoinner Sacco.

He is always smartly dressed and it’s hard to tell that he engages in criminal activities.

The notorious man, identified as Brian Ochieng, has deactivated his social media handles after his identity was unmasked.

Police are currently hunting him down after the robbery incident was reported.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.