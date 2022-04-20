Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has dismissed reports indicating that Deputy President William Ruto has picked Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as his running mate.

Reacting to a report by one of the local dailies indicating that Kindiki will be Ruto’s running mate, Barasa said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance is yet to settle on Ruto’s running mate.

According to Barasa, the issue of the running mate is still being deliberated on and once complete, Kenyans will be informed of who the DP has chosen.

“The issue of running mate shall be announced soon by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. Ignore fake news in Newspapers, they like guesswork,” Barasa said.

This comes as Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have been caught off guard as the IEBC gave them a deadline of Thursday next week to name running mates.

Speaking during an interview, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati revealed that they expect presidential candidates to name their deputies by April 28.

“We expect to know their running mates on the date when they submit names of the nominated candidates…either themselves as independent candidates or through the party, if a political party candidate, this being April 28,” Chebukati said.

Seen as Raila’s potential running mates are Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Equity Bank Group CEO James Mwangi, and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

On the other hand, Ruto’s potential running mates include Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachangua, and Kandara MP Alice Wahome.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.