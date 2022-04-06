Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – It appears former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, maybe leaning towards Raila Odinga’s Azimio after Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade forced him out of the gubernatorial race.

This is after he campaigned for UDA candidate and Ruto’s friend Cleophas Malala’s bitter rival Fernandes Barasa of ODM; something that left the DP and the entire Kenya Kwanza team in shock.

The UDA adherent exuded confidence that the ODM candidate will win the hotly contested seat and in the process put a dent in Malala’s gubernatorial bid.

Khalwale, who held a series of political rallies in Kakamega to drum up support for his senatorial seat, urged the residents to vote for him and the Azimio la Umoja candidate, saying Fernandes and his Azimio would unite the already divided county.

“Yule mwanaume mnaita Fernandes Barasa anatafta kiti cha ugavana kwa tikiti ya ODM na bahati ikimuangukia atakuwa gavana wa Kakamega. Tafadhali mnipee Kura ya useneta hata kama mnapea Ugavana Fernandez Barasa wa ODM,” Khalwale said.

Loosely translated to: “The man you call Fernandes Barasa is seeking the governor’s seat on an ODM ticket and if luck falls on him he will be the next governor of Kakamega. But please I beg you to vote for me as your next senator even if you will vote for Fernandes to be your second governor.”

Last month, the vocal legislator shelved his gubernatorial ambitions in favor of Senator Cleophas Malala.

While Khalwale said the decision to shelve his gubernatorial race was voluntary, it appears that he was forced into a raw deal with Cleophas Malala.

