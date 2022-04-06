Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has dismissed reports claiming his organisation has lost over 2 million members in the last two years.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Lands reported that COTU has lost 2 million members.

However, in a statement, Atwoli dismissed the report saying it was politically instigated.

Atwoli claimed that the findings of the analysis on economic performance presented in the Economic Position Paper to the General Wages Advisory Council (GWAC) and the Agricultural Wages Advisory Council (AWAC) were based on false and doctored data.

“In the said politically motivated analysis, the ministry claimed that the number of employees covered steadily declined from 367,000 in 2016 to 16,100 in 2020. This is purely 2022 elections’ politics tailor-made to incite our members,” he wrote.

Atwoli revealed that according to the in-house analysis of its members, the number of workers covered under COTU stands at 2.3 million, and another 2 million benefit indirectly.

He termed the omission of this data as an indictment of Kenyan workers and the Labor Movement.

“There are currently 2,356,406 working Kenyans who are covered by CBAs as negotiated by the various unions under the COTU (K) umbrella while more than two million Kenyan workers benefit from the agreements indirectly,” he noted.

