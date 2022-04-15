Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 15, 2022 – The Deputy President William Ruto has flexed his financial muscle by acquiring a new building to host his United Democratic Movement (UDA) offices.

According to sources, the new Edulink building along Ngong Road will be the UDA’s new headquarters.

The five-storey building will host among others Ruto’s office, UDA Chairman Johnstone Muthama’s office as well as UDA Secretary-General, Veronica Maina’s office.

The development comes amid reports that there was a plan to evacuate the DP from his official Karen residence over renovations.

Speaking on Tuesday during the signing of an agreement by 12 parties forming the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Ruto said that renovations were not a priority.

“I understand we will have a new Deputy President in a few months, but I also understand that he/she will be a Kenya Kwanza politician.”

“Therefore, I want to tell the good people planning the renovations that for Kenya Kwanza, refurbishment of the DP’s residence is not a priority,” the DP stated.

He said that the priority at the moment was to sort out the hunger affecting 3 million Kenyans who are sleeping hungry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST