Tuesday, 19 April 2022 – Chaos erupted during ODM’s MCA nominations in Nyatike after supporters of the aspirants contesting for the ticket engaged in a fierce fight.

Trouble started after the current MCA was accused of conspiring with rogue ODM officials to rig out other aspirants.

As the drama transpired, the MCA’s bodyguards started shooting aimlessly.

Blogger Mutai shared the video on Twitter and urged the ODM party to take disciplinary action against the MCA.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.