Growth Internship

About Ilara Health

At Ilara Health, we equip a network of small, peri-urban healthcare providers with life-saving and essential diagnostic tools to improve the quality of medical care across sub-Saharan Africa. As informal businesses, these clinics and pharmacies lack access to the traditional financial services that SMEs use to support their growth. Through smart financing options, Ilara Health connects these small businesses to revenue-generating diagnostic assets that enable them to develop their business and improve the quality of care they provide to their patients.

Description of Role

Ilara Health is seeking to recruit a Growth Intern to support the expansion of new medical products and business lines for deployment across clinics in various regions. Ilara Health distributes new, high quality diagnostic devices to underserved primary health clinics that struggle to afford even basic equipment. The successful candidate/s will be responsible for supporting the implementation of new product and service launches tested at Ilara’s partner facilities. The ideal person for this job has experience working in agile, fast-paced environments and is comfortable working autonomously across various teams.

Job Responsibilities and Duties

Assist with design and implementation of pilot programs for new diagnostic devices and business lines at primary care clinics;

Track and evaluate results of programs, including ensuring deadlines and KPIs are met;

Establish strong relationships with healthcare facilities and personnel, with frequent and effective communication and in-person visits to ensure success of projects;

Develop customer-centric mindset to rapidly address issues as they arise;

Work cross-functionally with a number of internal and external stakeholders;

Collaborate closely with the team members to provide effective solutions to support business and quality objectives;

Qualifications

Team player with great organizational skills who can operate independently in a deadline driven and fast-paced environment;

Ability to build fruitful relationships with various stakeholders;

Quick learner, able to seamlessly adapt from one project to another;

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

Have strong computer skills;

Fluent in spoken and written English and Swahili;

Is a (big) plus

Demonstrated understanding of the medical diagnostics landscape in Kenya.

Basic technical knowledge of diagnostic devices

How to Apply

Apply for the job here