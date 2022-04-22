Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – A grandmother was not pleased when she discovered at her granddaughter’s gender reveal party that her great-grandchild will be a boy, not a girl as she wanted.

A video shared by the mum-to-be shows family rejoicing after the expectant parents let off confetti cannons and blue smoke came out, showing they are having a boy.

As other family members rejoiced and rushed forward to hug the couple, the grandma was visibly angry and she stormed off while shaking her head.

She ignored attempts by other family members to pull her back as she made her way to a chair a distance away from the party to sit.

The video has gone viral, with people expressing amusement at the grandma’s behaviour.

Watch the video below.