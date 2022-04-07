Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has changed his tune over the stoning of ODM Leader Raila Odinga and the subsequent destruction of his chopper last Friday during the burial of Mzee Jackson Kibor in Uasin Gishu County.

Speaking during an interview, Mandago claimed that he was not aware that the ODM leader would attend the event until he arrived at 5:30 p.m.

This comes even as Mandago had earlier asserted that he had provided transport to Raila and his entourage by availing his car on that very day Baba was stoned.

“I was not aware that Raila was coming to the burial of Jackson Kibor until around 5:30 p.m. when I saw two helicopters coming and I was informed that it was the former Prime Minister.”

“We didn’t know that there was any youth who were going to pelt stones to the helicopter of honorable Raila Odinga,” he explained.

When pinned down on whether he learned about Raila’s attendance from Dennis Onsarigo’s tweet the previous day, he argued that he is not an active member of the platform.

During the interview, the governor also denied allegations that a section of leaders from the region may have taken part in the planning and execution of the attack on Raila Odinga.

“I’ve been the Governor in this county and I am going to the 10th year. I know leaders in this county very well. I can tell you none of these leaders have any intention or imagination in planning any violence against any political candidate in this county,” he added.

This comes as DCI is closer to getting to the truth behind Raila’s stoning.

Three leaders, including Oscar Sudi (MP Kapseret) and his Soy counterpart, Caleb Kositany, have already been questioned over the incident.

Other suspects who were arrested are facing an attempted murder charge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.