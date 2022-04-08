Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – Nairobi County Governor, Anne Kananu, has revealed how former Prime Minister Raila Odinga changed her life after he ensured she became the governor of the busy metropolis last year.

Like a miracle in the Bible, Kananu, who was hanging in the downtown pubs of Nairobi, was picked from the streets and given the position of Nairobi governor after Governor Mike Sonko was impeached over corruption.

Commenting on social media on Friday, Kananu, who is always drunk like a skunk, thanked Raila for picking her from the streets and making her a governor.

“If it was not for Raila Odinga, Nairobi would not have a woman governor. I’m the firstborn child of the handshake. Ninataka tuambiane ukweli ndio watu waache propaganda mingi; Baba amesimama na Nairobi. Na Nairobi inasimama na Baba,” Kananu said.

Kananu also vowed to use her resources to ensure Raila is elected as President of Kenya in August.

“Nairobi, mtake msitake ni Azimio La Baba. We are going to use our resources; me and my family and everybody in Nairobi to ensure we vote for Raila Odinga on August 9, 2022,”’ she said.

