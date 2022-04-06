Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok has offered himself to be Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential running mate in this year’s General Election.

This comes even as Mt. Kenya waits anxiously for the position which Ruto promised the region.

Speaking during an interview, Nanok, who is also the Director-General of William Ruto’s presidential campaign team, said just like Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and others, he has all that it takes to be Ruto’s running mate.

However, he noted that the decision as to who will be appointed squarely lies in the hands of the deputy president.

“All those leaders mentioned as Ruto’s possible running mate, including myself, are suitable to deputise him. All those leaders have the potential to be his running mate, but we leave it to him to make that choice,” he said.

The Turkana governor further advised the Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer to pick someone who will smoothly help him implement his bottom-up economic manifesto.

“I would want someone who can work closely with Ruto and help him implement his manifesto. But he still has sufficient time to choose someone whom he thinks can gel with him and ensure the dream is implemented,” Nanok said.

Last week, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua implored the DP to name his Kiharu counterpart Ndindi Nyoro as his running mate, saying there is a need to give Nyoro a national platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.