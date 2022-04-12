Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is without a doubt one of the most flamboyant politicians in the country.
Joho lives a very flashy lifestyle which he openly flaunts on social media even as the source of his immense wealth continues to raise eyebrows.
Sultan, as he is commonly known, is a car enthusiast and this is evident through some of the expensive cars that he owns.
A video of his parking lot surfaced online and ordinary Kenyans could not help but envy his posh lifestyle.
He has several high-end cars in his parking lot, among them a Bentley.
See video.
