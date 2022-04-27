Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has hit out at ODM Leader Raila Odinga for denying his brother Tim Wanyonyi the Nairobi gubernatorial ticket.

The Azimio presidential candidate last week unveiled the Nairobi line-up, stating that Tim would defend his Westlands MP seat.

Tim had been eyeing the Nairobi governor post but Odinga and the team gave the ticket to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s man, Polycarp Igathe.

“The Nairobi governor candidate is going to be Mr. Polycarp Igathe. He will be deputised by professor Kaloki. The senator candidate will be Edwin Sifuna.”

“Tim has agreed to shelve his Nairobi gubernatorial bid and will defend his Westlands National Assembly seat,” Raila announced.

In a rejoinder, Senator Wetangula warned Raila of his decision stating that Tim was the most popular candidate in Nairobi yet he was denied the ODM ticket.

“The most popular candidate to become the governor for Nairobi was Tim Wanyonyi. Raila Odinga denied him the ticket and issued it to another person. Tim is a person living with a disability. If he can do this to a PLWD, what of those who walk?

“It is a very wicked act. God will punish him (Raila) because He watches every step we make,” Wetangula warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.