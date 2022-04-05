Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – Millions of job seekers now have a reason to smile after President Uhuru Kenyatta granted them relief from expensive clearance certificates that employers were asking for before the interview.

This is after he signed into law the Employment (Amendment) Bill, rendering employers powerless as far as those certificates are concerned.

According to the new law, employers will only be required to ask prospective employees to present academic certificates and any other documents that are availed at zero cost.

For documents where job seekers are charged, such as those obtained from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Credit and Reference Bureau (CRB), employers can only ask for them once employment is guaranteed.

“The act gives job seekers by requiring employers to only ask for clearance or compliance certificates upon granting an offer of employment to a prospective employee.”

“Previously, prospective employees were required to avail such documentation during job application,” the President noted while hailing the new law.

By signing the Employment (Amendment) Bill into law, Uhuru took the wind out of Deputy President William Ruto’s sails ahead of the August polls.

Ruto was riding on the promise of making things simpler for the young and jobless in his State House bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.