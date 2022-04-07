Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga met with petroleum stakeholders yesterday in a bid to find a real solution to the fuel crisis in the country.

During the meeting, Raila came up with a raft of proposals that will significantly reduce the prices of fuel as well as make it readily available across the country.

According to Raila, for the crisis to be sorted out, corporates who import fuel on large scale should not compete with retailers in selling the product directly to motorists.

He opined that the current monopoly, where the corporates also run the leading filling stations, was unfair and left motorists at the mercy of big companies that enjoy extensive financial resources.

“We need to improve the relationship between the retailer and the wholesaler who have a bit of cushion in terms of financial muscle. They are able to get and pay loans from the banks which enables them to get large stock which the small scale dealer in Kirinyaga cannot get so now they give their own outlets.”

“We now have a situation where the wholesaler becomes the retailer which brings up a monopoly. Is that really fair?” Odinga posed.

At the same time, Raila fronted the idea of the country increasing its fuel reserves.

He opined that Kenya needed to explore having offshore reserves where the fuel is stored to ensure a continuous supply of oil if prolonged crises in oil-producing countries occur.

“This country needs to address the issue of strategic reserves. We need to have oil reserves not only at the port but also inland and in places where they are not vulnerable to attacks,” he noted.

He attributed the fuel shortage to external factors, noting that the government sources oil internationally, and the cost is determined by the volatile market forces.

He vowed to sort the fuel mess as well as other problems once elected president in the August election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.