Monday, 11 April 2022 – New videos have emerged showing what transpired after Kayole DCIO boss, Jackson Owino, was arrested by two junior cops and frogmarched to Kasarani Police Station.

Owino was arrested after he threatened to shoot a lady at a pub in Kasarani.

The lady went to Kasarani police station, reported the matter, and came back to the pub in the company of two police officers.

The junior cops, who didn’t know that Owino was a senior detective, disarmed him and frogmarched him to Kasarani Police Station.

New videos have emerged showing the drunk DCIO boss hurling unprintable insults to cops at Kasarani after he was arrested.

One of the junior cops broke into tears after Owino insulted his mother.

Watch the videos.

