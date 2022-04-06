Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – The ruling Jubilee Party has responded to Deputy President William Ruto after he accused the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta of failing to resolve the fuel shortage crisis in the country.

While weighing in on Ruto’s remarks, Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni blasted the DP, saying Ruto had no moral authority to complain and criticize the same government he is still enjoying its privileges.

According to Kioni, Ruto should get back to his office at Harambee House and resume his responsibilities of assisting President Uhuru or just decide to quit altogether and lead the opposition.

“Mr. Ruto has two clear choices, occupy his rusty office at Harambee House and help the president dispense his mandate to the people of Kenya, as he constitutionally should, or resign from his position and lead the Opposition atop his tax-funded top of the Land Cruiser,” said Jeremiah Kioni

The visibly agitated Ruto took on President Uhuru’s administration over rampant fuel shortages and the high cost of living in the country.

Addressing the press from his Karen office on Monday, Ruto, who was flanked by a number of his Kenya Kwanza allies, said the current worsening situation is due to state capture, where cartels and incompetent public officials have colluded to steal from Kenyans.

He went ahead to claim that the Ksh.39 billion Petroleum Development Fund meant for the fuel subsidy program was diverted to other uses hence the current fuel crisis.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.