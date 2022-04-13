Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Sitolia hitmaker Gloria Muliro has mourned Nigerian songstress Osinachi who died after being assaulted by her husband.

Gloria reacted to Osinachi’s death on social media and advised ladies to walk away from abusive marriages, just like she did when her ex-husband Pastor Eric Omba started subjecting her to physical abuse.

The renowned Kenyan songstress added that she is now living happily with her husband Evans Sabwami and is loved.

“My heart bleeds for this soul. Minister Osinachi, Rest. Ladies! Men! What if the shame of “what will they say…” is your healing in disguise? listen, is your life at risk? DONT WAIT TO DIE! Thank God I’m alive, happy, and loved,” she wrote on social media while mourning the famous Nigerian songstress, who died as a result of injuries inflicted on her body by her husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.