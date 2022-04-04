Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 April 2022 – Homa Bay County gubernatorial aspirant, Gladys Wanga, is looking for a young man who showed undying love for her.

The man was captured in a viral photo kissing her campaign banner.

Gladys shared the photo on her Twitter page and urged anyone with information concerning the ardent fan to contact her so that she can reward him.

“Anyone knows this guy? Please share his contact,” she wrote.

