Monday, April 25, 2022 – The independence party, KANU, has revealed the most ideal candidate who should deputise former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ahead of the August 9th poll.

Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and former Gatanga Member of Parliament, Peter Kenneth, are among candidates touted as among the most likely to deputise Raila Odinga who is the Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer.

In a statement on Monday, the Gideon Moi led outfit said it is endorsing Kalonzo Musyoka to be the running mate of Raila in August.

KANU said Kalonzo is a political genius and he is the most loyal candidate among those set to deputise Raila.

The party also stated that Kalonzo has numbers to add to Raila’s vote basket in August.

“OKA Caucus Leader H.E Kalonzo Musyoka is a political genius. Raila needs the most loyal Deputy like SKM. All said and done, #KalonzoHasNumbers.,” KANU said on Monday.

