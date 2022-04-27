Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has landed in trouble with Kenyans after he took to social media to pay tribute to the late President Mwai Kibaki.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, the KANU chairman condoled with the late Kibaki’s family, saying his condolences are of a personal nature as a family friend.

“We’ve lost a hero. I remember him with fondness and a lot of happiness,” Gideon said.

“I say happiness because I’m talking from a personal basis because we knew the Kibaki family ever since I was a very young man and we grew up with Jimmy.”

The Baringo Senator noted that Kibaki’s tenure as president saw great infrastructural development and a soaring economy, which will be remembered as his legacy.

“He was a brilliant economist and he put that practice and his knowledge into the service of the people of Kenya and this country,” said Gideon.

He noted that Kibaki was a fitting example of how one can rise to the pinnacle of leadership without “chest-thumping and being rude or obnoxious.”

”The late former President H.E Mwai Kibaki was a gentleman. He was an honest, forthright and humorous man. Today, we pay tribute to a gentleman who transformed our country through visionary leadership,” Gideon wrote.

However, Kenyans were not amused by Gideon’s condolence message as they trolled him badly.

The netizens alleged that Kibaki restored the good state of Kenya after the late President Daniel Moi allegedly messed up during his leadership.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.