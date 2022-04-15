Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 15 April 2022 – Joseph Gatt, who appeared on a few episodes of “Game of Thrones,” has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a minor online across state lines.

The 50-year-old actor was arrested on April 6 at his Los Angeles home after police issued a search warrant, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Gatt who played Thenn Warg on the HBO drama, was taken into custody and jailed on an outstanding felony warrant for “interaction with a juvenile for a sexual conduct.”

Following the arrest, the LAPD’s Juvenile Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Police is looking to identify any possible additional victims and has asked that anyone with more information to contact law enforcement, according to a news release.

Gatt was served a residential search warrant after the ICAC Task Force received a tip that the actor was allegedly engaging in “online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines.”

According to TMZ, Gatt was released the same day he was arrested on $5,000 bail. In an Instagram post he shared afterwards, he wrote;

“I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me. They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release.

“I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name. Thank you to all my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media”

Gatt started his acting career with an appearance on British police drama The Bill in 1999. He then portrayed Thenn Warg, a member of the Thenn tribe of Free Folk notorious for ritual self-scarification and cannibalism, in the blockbuster HBO fantasy series “Game of Thrones”.

In 2014, his character appeared in three episodes of George R. R. Martin’s television series. The actor has also been part of major blockbuster films such as the live-action Disney version Dumbo, Stark Trek Into Darkness, and Thor, in addition to “Game of Thrones”. Gatt, who was diagnosed with alopecia universalis when he was 12 years old, is claimed to live with his partner Mercy Malick in Los Angeles.

The actor has been in a relationship with Malick since 2009.