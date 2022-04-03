Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 3, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned in no uncertain terms the stoning of his best friend and Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga by Deputy President William Ruto’s goons in Uasin Gishu.

Speaking yesterday, Uhuru, through the Jubilee Party, asked the investigative agencies to hold Ruto responsible for Raila’s stoning during his tour of the DP’s home county.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and the Director of Elections Kanini Kega termed the incident as unfortunate, warning that if not shunned it will lead to political intolerance in the country during the campaign period in the run-up to the August 9 General Election.

“Let the leadership of UDA know we should ensure that the incident doesn’t take route in our campaigns. Let the Deputy President rein in on his followers,” Kioni stated.

On the other hand, Kega stated that rival camps in the 2022 duel should ensure political tolerance to avert a report of events witnessed in the 2007 /2008 post-election violence.

Raila was stoned on Friday after attending Mzee Jackson Kibor’s burial in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu County.

The attack destroyed Raila chopper’s air shield and vehicles.

Raila has since pointed accusing fingers at Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago and Soy MP Caleb Kositany for the attack.

However, the two have since distanced themselves from the incident and have condemned the violence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.