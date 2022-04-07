Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto broke his silence following the shooting of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in Mombasa.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto, through UDA Coordinator in Mombasa and former Senator Hassan Omar, demanded a swift investigation into the attempted assassination of the UDA politician.

Hassan demanded a full investigation into the shooting of Ali Mwatsahu who is vying for the Mvita Parliamentary seat on the UDA ticket.

“I saw Mr. Mwatsahu yesterday before he went into surgery and he informed me it is a political matter. He has undergone surgery and he is now in recovery in the Intensive Care Unit. 17 bullets were removed while three are in his stomach according to Scans and X-ray conducted,” said Omar.

According to a police report, Mwatsau was heading home after a prayer session when he was accosted by the gunmen in the informal settlements of Tudor.

Reports further indicate that the gunmen, who were in two vehicles, fled immediately after the attack.

He sustained serious injuries on his arms and legs.

He was rushed to a Mombasa Hospital by a tuk-tuk rider and was immediately admitted.

Detectives assigned to the case detailed that they visited the scene, processed it and collected exhibits that would aid them to unravel the case.

They also towed the car to the nearest police station after photographing the scene.

A manhunt for the unidentified gunmen has since been launched as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.