Friday, April 1, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has condemned ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga for handing a direct ticket to Gladys Wanga to run for Homa Bay governorship.

According to Kidero, the decision to settle on the Homa Bay Woman Representative as the Party’s flag-bearer in Homa Bay gubernatorial contest has “denied the people of Homa Bay the opportunity to pick their preferred candidate under ODM”.

“I will explore other options. My commitment to serve the Homa Bay people as their second governor won’t be deterred,” stated Kidero.

ODM announced yesterday that it had given a direct nomination ticket to Gladys Wanga for the gubernatorial seat.

Speaking during a press conference, Raila stated that this is after consensus.

According to Odinga, Wanga will be deputized by Oyugi Magwanga.

The decision to give her a direct ticket comes days after the latest opinion poll put former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero ahead in the Homa Bay Gubernatorial race at 44.1 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST