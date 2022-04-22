Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – A fugitive suspected of raping two four year old girls and also beating up two police trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs and he was pictured smiling during his arrest.

Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, US, smiled as police led him in handcuffs out of the police station in Manhattan, New York on Wednesday, April 20 to appear in court.

On Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers trying to apprehend him.

He fought off the police, punching the two officers in the head and biting one’s arm before running off, police said.

The injured officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were treated and released before resuming the hunt for the suspect.

After being treated, they helped arrest the 22-year-old suspect at a homeless shelter in Yonkers just after 11 p.m. that day, police said.

Metz has been charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.