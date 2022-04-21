Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 21 April 2022– Julius Ondijo Owino alias Maji Maji, who is famed for his popular song Unbwogable, has been forced to go back to the drawing board after his rival was given a direct ticket by ODM during the ongoing nominations.

A video of Maji Maji and his mother breaking into tears after learning that a direct ticket was given to the incumbent MP Dr. James Nyikal has surfaced online.

Maji Maji, who is vying for Seme Parliamentary seat, was hoping that he will face Dr. Nyikal in the nominations but the party decided to give Nyikal a direct ticket.

The former rapper and Ghetto radio founder has been an ardent supporter of Raila Odinga.

It’s not clear whether he will vie as an independent candidate after he was betrayed by the ODM party.

Watch the emotional video.

