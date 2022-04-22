Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced the death of former President Mwai Kibaki who died on Friday morning.

In his announcement, Uhuru said, Kibaki, 90, shall be accorded a State Funeral, with all appropriate civilian and full military honors being rendered and observed.

Sources said Kibaki died while undergoing ‘’management of severe pain as a result of an infection,”

A doctor who requested anonymity said, Kibaki, who served as Kenya’s third President between 2002-and 2013, is reported to have complained of pain in the lower abdomen.

He later developed an acute blood pressure that was unmanageable and that is when his condition worsened and went to the maker in the early hours of Friday morning.

Kibaki took over from Moi when the economy was stunted but by the end of his first term in 2007, the economy had grown exponentially.

However, that would be reversed due to the disputed presidential election results between him and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in 2007 and 2008.

When Moi took over power from the founding President Jomo Kenyatta in 1978, he picked Kibaki as his vice president. Kibaki also served as minister for finance and economic planning, home affairs, and health under Moi.

We at The Kenyan DAILY POST send condolences to Mwai Kibaki’s family. May the old man Rest in Peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.