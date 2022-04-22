Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – Former President Mwai Kibaki has passed away at the age of 90.

His death was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta of Friday from State House, Nairobi

President Kenyatta lauded his predecessor for his leadership, “Mwai Kibaki will forever be remembered as a gentleman in Kenyan politics, a brilliant debater…”

Kibaki has left behind four kids namely Judy Wanjiku, Jimmy Kibaki, Tony Githinji and David Kagi.

More to follow.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.