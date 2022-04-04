Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Former police spokesperson Charles Owino has defended his move to defect from Raila Odinga’s ODM and partner with Nicholas Gumbo in the United Democratic Movement party for the Siaya gubernatorial race.

Speaking at a press conference, Owino said their move was meant to ensure 100% voter turn-out in Siaya in the coming August General Election.

This comes even as the ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna blamed the ex-police spokesperson, accusing him of attempting to make life hard for ODM.

But in a rejoinder, Owino said Sifuna is simply scared of their ability to upset the Raila Odinga-led party in the gubernatorial race.

“I believe Sifuna is simply scared of our ability with Gumbo and if they wanted to hire us even today to deliver for ODM, they know we will deliver for ODM.”

“So, if they don’t want to hire someone to deliver for them, what we are simply doing is to avoid voter apathy. We would want Raila to get as many votes as possible,” Owino stated.

Owino questioned Sifuna’s ability to deliver votes to Raila’s basket in the coming August elections.

“But most interestingly, I would say that Sifuna cannot deliver for ODM. Even an MCA seat in Bungoma. And he knows we can deliver for ODM all the seats in Siaya. So, we are not in the same league as him,” Owino said.

Owino further called on other aspirants who might not be happy with the way ODM primaries are being organized to run using other parties or as an independent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.