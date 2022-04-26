Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Wanyiri Kihoro, has said he will not attend the burial of late former President Mwai Kibaki, who will be buried on Friday.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Kihoro said he will not attend Kibaki’s burial because he was also barred from attending his wife’s interment.

Kihoro and Kibaki had long-standing differences that had lasted for about 20 years, which had not been solved by the time of his death.

Their differences started after the former head of state failed to appreciate Kihoro’s contribution of Sh16 million towards his 2002 presidential campaigns.

“I contributed Sh16 million towards his 2002 campaigns, which money we delivered to him in a plastic bag at the DP [Democratic Party] Finance House offices in Nairobi in the company of my wife, Wanjiru Kihoro, now deceased, and Charity Ngilu,” he said.

However, after Kibaki won, Wanjiru, who was appointed as the President’s advisor, was involved in a helicopter crash on January 25, 2003, as they were returning from Busia to Nairobi from a homecoming ceremony of former Vice President Moody Awori, then a Cabinet minister.

Wanjiru suffered serious injuries and was in the ICU in a coma for close to four years before she died in 2006.

But despite having campaigned for the President and even funding his campaigns, Kibaki did not visit Wanjiru in hospital, which was one of the major causes of their fallout.

By not visiting his wife, Wanyiri believes, Kibaki abandoned him in his hour of need.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.