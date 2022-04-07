Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – Former Chief Justice David Kenani Maraga has advised the Gusii community on whom to support for president between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila and Ruto are the two main candidates in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

Speaking at a funeral in Nyamira County on Wednesday, Maraga, who made history by nullifying the 2017 Presidential election, urged the residents not to vote for thieves in August.

“Don’t vote for thieves. Talk to one another, decide who you’re voting for” (as Gusii Community). Kenya is ours, and we all want to live in peace. There is no reason for antagonism; Kenya will remain,” Maraga said.

By telling Kenyans not to elect thieves, Maraga seems to be endorsing Raila Odinga, who is not tainted with corruption scandals, unlike Ruto.

On the other hand, Maraga seems to be advising Kenyans not to choose Ruto, who has been mentioned in several corruption and land-grabbing cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST