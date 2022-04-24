Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 24 April 2022 – Former Citizen TV video editor, Cliff Moses, is dead after he reportedly committed suicide.

According to sources, his decomposing body was discovered in his house along Ngong Road on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

His close friend raised the alarm after he failed to reach him through the phone.

The concerned friend informed his mother who then went to his house in the company of police and found his body lying in the bedroom.

Cliff was reportedly battling depression for some time and even resigned from his workplace two months ago.

Immediately after he resigned, he tried to take his own life but luckily, his friends took him to the hospital.

After that incident, Cliff’s friends advised him to stay at his mother’s place until he got well, something he promised to do.

However, he did not honor the promise.

A source revealed that Royal Media Services hadn’t been able to replace him after he resigned because he was very talented.

May his soul rest in peace.

See his photos.

